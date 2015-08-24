(Adds comment from Bank of Canada, background)
OTTAWA Aug 24 Canadian Prime Minister Stephen
Harper and Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz on Monday
discussed market turmoil and the potential impact on Canada's
economy, a statement from Harper's office said.
"Prime Minister Harper and Governor Poloz discussed the
recent decline in global stock markets and commodity prices,
slowing growth in China and emerging markets," said the
statement, which gave no further details.
Harper's Conservatives are campaigning ahead of an Oct. 19
election where the economy is one of the main issues. Harper
says the two main opposition parties will recklessly ramp up
spending if given a chance.
The Bank of Canada confirmed the conversation and said Poloz
had such discussions with Harper on a regular basis.
Asked whether Monday's chat had been previously scheduled or
specially requested by the prime minister, Harper's office
declined to comment, while the central bank did not immediately
respond.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Bernard Orr)