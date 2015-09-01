CEE MARKETS-Currencies ease after Fed, Czech central bank seen holding fire

* Currencies ease, bonds mixed on hawkish Fed, reaction is muted * Czech central bank seen keeping rates on hold * Zloty off 20-month high but Polish stocks hit 23-month high * Kuna steady though snap elections are possible in Croatia By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 4 Central European currencies eased slightly on Thursday after hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve and ahead of a likely decision by the Czech central bank to keep interest rates on hold. C