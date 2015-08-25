Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:
OTTAWA Aug 25 Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper on Tuesday said he and Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz had agreed that elevated market volatility "in and of itself is never good".
Harper, pressed by reporters about a conversation he and Poloz had about the economy on Monday, also noted there had been no signs of instability in the global banking system.
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 5 A Japan finance ministry official said China's Finance Minister Xiao Jie skipped Friday's meetings with his Japanese and Asian counterparts due to an emergency meeting in his country and that his absence had nothing to do with diplomatic matters.