TORONTO Aug 25 Canada's Liberals reached back
to their glory days on Tuesday to add some gravitas to their
election campaign, rolling out a heavyweight economic team in a
bid to counter charges that leader Justin Trudeau is too
inexperienced to lead the country.
Flanked by advisers including former Finance Ministers Paul
Martin and Ralph Goodale, who erased the budget deficit during
the 12-year Liberal reign that preceded the current
nine-year-rule of Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper,
Trudeau derided his opponent for his fiscal policies.
"Stephen Harper's economic team can fit in one room. All he
needs is one chair and a mirror," Trudeau told a news conference
as he introduced a team of advisers that also included John
McCallum, a former defense and revenue minister, as well as
Martin, who was prime minister between 2003 and 2006.
While Harper seized on global economic instability to urge
voters to stick with the ruling right-of-center Conservatives,
Trudeau said the prime minister was out of touch with Canadians
who have not felt economic security lately.
"Mr. Harper may not feel it from (the prime minister's
residence at) 24 Sussex Drive, but his plan is not working for
millions upon millions of Canadians. And when a plan is not
working, the real risk is sticking with the status quo," Trudeau
said.
Canada's resource-dependent economy has been sideswiped by a
prolonged slump in world oil prices that has it teetering on the
brink of a recession. Harper's Conservatives - seeking a rare
fourth consecutive mandate - have steered the country out of the
worst global turmoil, but have posted a string of budget
deficits since the 2008 financial crisis.
"This would be the worst time to suddenly fly off on a
completely different plan, one based on extraordinarily high
levels of spending, to be financed by increased taxes and
permanent deficits. And that is what the other guys are
planning," Harper said during a campaign event in Montreal.
Recent polls suggest the Conservatives are neck-and-neck
with the left-leaning New Democrats and the centrist Liberals in
the race to the Oct. 19 election.
While the move by Trudeau, 43, to elevate Martin, 76, risks
highlighting his youth, Queen's University professor Jonathan
Rose said it will likely play well to voters who remember the
good economic times of the Liberal mandate.
"It's really a chance to readjust the frame and remind
people that the Liberals are more than Justin Trudeau," said
Rose. "Having these eminences grises in your advisory team
really enhances credibility and responds to the claim he doesn't
have experience."
