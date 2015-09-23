MONTREAL, Sept 23 The leader of Canada's largest
opposition party, neck and neck with rivals ahead of a Oct 19
election, on Wednesday said he would never support a
Conservative minority government and Prime Minister Stephen
Harper.
The comments by Thomas Mulcair of the New Democrats
underscored the real possibility that the ruling Conservatives
would be quickly defeated if they did not win a majority of
seats in the House of Commons. Liberal Party leader Justin
Trudeau made similar anti-Harper comments on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer, writing by David Ljunggren;
Editing by Christian Plumb)