RICHMOND, British Columbia Oct 9 Canada's ruling Conservatives on Friday pledged to run a series of modest budget surpluses if they retain power in an Oct 19 election that looks too tight to call.

The Conservatives projected surpluses of C$1.67 billion ($1.29 billion) in 2016/17, C$1.42 billion in 2017/18, C$947.8 million in 2018/19 and C$2.41 billion on 2019/20 in documents detailing the costs of their election promises.

($1=$1.29 Canadian) (Reporting by Julie Gordon, writing by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jeffrey Hodgson)