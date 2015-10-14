(Adds Liberals urging continued hard campaigning, Conservatives
By Randall Palmer
HAMILTON, Ontario Oct 14 Canadian Liberal
leader Justin Trudeau, surging in opinion polls in the final
stretch of the election campaign, asked voters on Wednesday to
give him a majority government on Oct 19 - but insisted he would
not get over-confident.
"Am I asking Canadians to vote for us? Yes. Am I asking them
to vote for us across the country? Yes. Am I asking them for a
majority government? Yes," Trudeau said in answer to a
reporter's question.
Trudeau has rarely talked about the possibility of jumping
from the Liberals' third-party status to majority government,
mainly because it had seemed to be so far out of reach.
But the Liberal Party has broken out from what had been a
virtual tie in polls with the governing Conservatives and the
left-of-center New Democratic Party (NDP) and is approaching the
support levels that have delivered majority governments.
The Liberals now lead the Conservatives, who are seeking a
fourth straight mandate under Prime Minister Stephen Harper, by
between five and seven percentage points, and the NDP by 12 to
15 percentage points in three polls released on Tuesday and
Wednesday.
The polls - by Nanos, Ekos and Ipsos - have the Liberals
winning the support of between 35.6 percent and 37 percent of
voters. In the past, majority governments have been formed with
support in the high 30s.
Trudeau, son of former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau,
prefaced his remarks about asking for a majority government by
saying in French: "I don't have the over-confidence to speak
about a political strategy. I know Canadians will make a good
decision."
Privately, pessimistic Conservatives say their prospects
have been hit hard by what they call a "disastrous" campaign by
the NDP, led by Thomas Mulcair. This means the center-left vote
is flocking to the Liberals rather than splitting between the
two parties as it did in the 2011 election, a factor which
helped Harper win a majority.
"If there is a bright side to this, it's that we can now
ignore Mulcair and set the rest of the campaign up as a straight
fight between the prime minister and Trudeau - who do you trust
the most?" said one well-placed Conservative.
The Conservatives have also tended to do better than polling
suggests, in part because of their strong get-out-the-vote
organization.
Trudeau adviser Gerald Butts urged the Liberal faithful to
focus on the last days of the campaign, not the opinion polls.
"Keep working hard. Every minute you read a poll is a minute
you're not persuading a Canadian," Butts tweeted to Liberal
campaign workers.
