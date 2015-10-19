(Adds currency reaction)
By Rod Nickel and Allison Lampert
CALGARY/MONTREAL Oct 19 Canadians looked set
for political change on Monday as polls showed a strong prospect
that Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper's government
will be ousted, or reduced to a minority, amid a late surge by
Liberal rival Justin Trudeau.
The 11-week campaign was considered too close to call for
nearly two months, a virtual tie between the Conservatives,
Liberals and left-leaning New Democratic Party (NDP).
But the emergence of Trudeau, the 43-year-old son of former
Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, as frontrunner in recent polls
has much of Canada's national media writing Harper's political
obituary after nine years in office.
"Fear of Harper" has spurred more Canadians to vote, said
youth worker Hilary Chapple after casting her ballot at the city
hall in Calgary, Alberta province's energy capital.
"People are now engaged more. They want to change things,"
she said.
Still, a potential three-way split in votes would make it
hard for either the Conservatives or center-left Liberals to win
a majority of seats. A minority victory would likely presage
another election in less than two years.
The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart
ahead of the vote, a decline some market players attributed in
part to the prospect of a Trudeau win. The Liberals have pledged
to run budget deficits to boost infrastructure spending.
The Conservatives have tended to surpass poll forecasts, in
part because of a strong get-out-the-vote machine. Harper
exceeded expectations by winning a majority in 2011 after two
minorities in 2006 and 2008.
Eric Tonellato gave his vote to Harper because he likes his
promise of lower taxes and banning women from wearing a niqab
during certain citizenship ceremonies.
"We need to maintain our Canadian traditions," he said after
voting in finance minister Joe Oliver's Toronto riding, or
electoral district.
The NDP, an early favorite to win, has faded to third place
but could play a major powerbroking role in a minority
situation. The NDP has said it would topple a Harper government
at the earliest opportunity but would likely cooperate with a
Liberal minority government, at least in part, to delay a costly
new election.
The election could be decided once polls close in Ontario
and Quebec, Canada's two largest provinces, which hold a
combined 199 seats of the 338-seat Parliament, at 9:30 p.m. ET
(0130 GMT). A close election could make the Pacific province of
British Columbia the decider. Polls there close at 10 p.m. ET
(0200 GMT).
Political pundits began to speculate on the makeup of a
Trudeau government in the final weekend of the campaign while
pondering what caused the downfall of Harper, 56, who has been
criticized for his aloof personality but has won credit for
economic management in a decade of global fiscal uncertainty.
If he wins, Trudeau has promised to follow a more
multi-lateral approach on the global stage than has Harper and
repair Canada's relationship with the United States.
Harper's campaign has focused on him, with Conservative
ministers making rock-star-style introductions of the prime
minister at rallies.
