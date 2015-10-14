AJAX, Ontario Oct 14 A co-chair of the Canada's
Liberal election campaign, Dan Gagnier, resigned his position on
Wednesday after news emerged that he had advised TransCanada
Corp on how to lobby the next government after the Oct.
19 election.
TransCanada is trying to win approval for its Energy East
oil pipeline across the country, and The Canadian Press reported
on Wednesday on a detailed email Gagnier sent on Monday to
TransCanada officials on how to lobby a new government, possibly
Liberal, on energy projects.
"In order to avoid becoming a distraction to the campaign, I
have decided to take a step back from my responsibilities to the
Liberal campaign," Gagnier said in a statement distributed by
the Liberal campaign.
"I deeply regret that the campaign has been affected by
these negative, personal attacks. I have always conducted my
business openly and in full accordance with the rules. In the
best interests of the party, I have taken this decision."
It was bad news for Liberal leader Justin Trudeau, currently
campaigning in Ontario, as he tries to capitalize on a surge in
support that has vaulted him into first place in the polls with
less than a week before the election.
