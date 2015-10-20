OTTAWA/MONTREAL Oct 20 Former Canadian Finance
Minister Ralph Goodale is among seven top contenders to run the
department in the new Liberal government that was elected on
Monday, a senior advisor to Prime Minister-designate Justin
Trudeau said on Tuesday.
Choosing a cabinet will be one of Trudeau's top priorities
before he and his cabinet are sworn in sometime over the next
two to three weeks.
Goodale, 66, served as finance minister from December 2003
until January 2006, when the Liberals were defeated by the
Conservatives. They have been out of power ever since, and only
eight Liberal legislators in the new parliament have held a full
cabinet post.
Another top candidate is Bill Morneau, 53, former head of
the C.D. Howe economic think tank and the head of Toronto human
resources firm Morneau Shepell. He was first elected to office
on Monday.
Two veteran Liberals, stressing the need to calm markets
which might be jittery about a new and relatively inexperienced
government, said they believe Goodale's previous tenure at
finance meant he would be the favorite for the job.
A spokesman for Goodale declined to make him available.
Other candidates likely to win a cabinet seat include:
* Dominic LeBlanc, 47, a lawyer and close friend of
Trudeau's. Leader of the Liberals in the House of Commons
* Chrystia Freeland, 47, a former Reuters
journalist and author, currently international trade spokeswoman
* Marc Garneau, 66, a former astronaut, now the party's
foreign affairs spokesman
* Joyce Murray, 61, a former businesswoman, now the party's
defense spokeswoman
* David McGuinty, 55, a lawyer who serves as party's
transport spokesman. Brother of former long-term Ontario premier
Dalton McGuinty
* Melanie Joly, 36, a lawyer and public relations executive,
close to Trudeau. First elected on Monday
* Andrew Leslie, 57, former head of the army who was first
elected on Monday
* Stephane Dion, 60, who served in the cabinet from 1996 to
2006, ending his time as environment minister. He was party
leader from 2006 to 2008 when he resigned after a heavy election
defeat
* Wayne Easter, 66, a farmer, served as agriculture minister
from 2004 to 2006
* Geoff Regan, 55, served as fisheries minister from 2003 to
2006. Was the party's natural resources spokesman
* John McCallum, 65, a former Royal Bank of Canada
chief economist, minister of national revenue from 2004 to 2006.
* MaryAnn Mihychuk, 60, a former Manitoba minister of
industry and mines and of intergovernmental affairs
* Jean-Yves Duclos, a respected Laval University economics
professor with a Ph.D.
