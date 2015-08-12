Wendy's quarterly profit slumps 12 pct
May 10 U.S. burger chain Wendy's Co reported a 12 percent drop in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt by higher labor costs and lower revenue due to fewer company-owned restaurants.
OTTAWA Aug 12 Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper pledged on Wednesday that if re-elected he would take action to deal with the purchase of Canadian real estate by foreigners if it turns out this is making homes unaffordable for Canadians.
"If such foreign, nonresident buyers are artificially driving up the cost of real estate and Canadian families are shut out of the market, that is a matter we can and should do something about," Harper said in Vancouver, where foreigners - often from China or Hong Kong - have added heat to a hot housing market. (Reporting by Randall Palmer and Leah Schnurr; Editing by Peter Galloway)
May 10 U.S. broadcaster Tribune Media Co , which agreed to be bought by Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc, reported a loss in the first quarter, compared to a profit a year earlier, hurt partly by lower ad revenue from its TV and entertainment business.