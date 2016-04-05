* Brad Wall leads Sask Party to 3rd straight victory
* Set to form majority govt -Elections Sask figures
* Province is major producer of potash
By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 4 The Canadian
province of Saskatchewan, stung by collapsing prices of key
products potash and crude oil, re-elected its right-leaning
Saskatchewan Party government on Monday.
Brad Wall, the province's charismatic leader since 2007, led
his party to its third straight victory, a result that was
expected but a first for a Saskatchewan conservative party.
The Sask Party was set to form a majority government in the
western Canadian province, after it was elected or leading in 50
of 61 ridings late on Monday, with more polls still to be
counted, according to official Elections Sask figures.
Saskatchewan New Democrats (NDP), led by Cam Broten, won or
were leading in 11. In 2011, the Sask Party won 49 of 58
ridings, or electoral districts.
"Saskatchewan has done quite well, it feels alive, and has
become a province that Canada and other parts of the world are
paying attention to," said Joe Garcea, professor of political
studies at the University of Saskatchewan, in an interview
before the results.
"And No. 2, they have a leader who exudes confidence and has
not really made any major mistakes politically."
Most provincial governments in Canada are left-leaning and
the Conservative party lost power nationally last year to Justin
Trudeau's Liberals.
The campaign focused on who was best-positioned to run the
economy, Garcea said, with the Sask Party tying the province's
growth to its management, and the New Democrats arguing that
Wall failed to capitalize on strong economic conditions.
Wall entered office amid high commodity prices, allowing him
to run surpluses even when a slowing global economy dragged
other provinces into deficit. But this year, Saskatchewan
forecast a C$427 million ($327 million) deficit, its first in
two decades.
The Sask Party government pledged to return to surplus by
2017/18. During the campaign, the party promised to spend
billions on highways and improve health care.
Wall has consistently polled as Canada's most popular
premier, capitalizing on an outgoing personality and his fierce
defence of his province. He recently sparred with Quebec over
its lack of support for TransCanada Corp's proposed
Energy East pipeline, which would move oil from Western Canada
to the East Coast.
Saskatchewan is the home base of Potash Corp of Saskatchewan
, and rivals Mosaic Co and Agrium Inc
also operate potash mines there.
Wall's government has begun a review of its complex potash
royalty system.
($1 = 1.3060 Canadian dollars)
