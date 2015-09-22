(Adds details, background, byline)
By Randall Palmer
MONTREAL, Sept 22 The leader of Canada's Liberal
Party, running tied in polls ahead of an October election, said
on Tuesday there are no circumstances under which he would
support a Conservative minority government and Prime Minister
Stephen Harper.
Canadians are heading into an election with support for the
three main parties unusually divided, suggesting one of the
parties could end up with a minority government. That has raised
questions over how long that government could survive.
"I have spent my entire political career fighting against
Mr. Harper's narrow and meaner vision of what Canada can be and
what the government should do," Justin Trudeau told reporters
during a campaign stop.
"There are no circumstances in which I would support Stephen
Harper to continue being prime minister of this country."
Trudeau showed himself more open to the idea of allowing a
minority New Democratic Party government to take power. The two
parties are to the left of Harper's Conservatives, who is
running for a rare fourth consecutive term in office.
Asked whether there was a circumstance in which his party
would help install an NDP government, Trudeau said, "The Liberal
party has always been open in minority situations to working
with other members of the house to pass legislation that serves
Canadians."
(Writing by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)