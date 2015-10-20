WASHINGTON Oct 20 The White House said on Tuesday that the completion of the Canadian election was unlikely to affect the timing of a U.S. State Department decision on the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline.

President Barack Obama still expects to make a decision on the pipeline, designed to run from Canada to Texas, before leaving office in 15 months, White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters.

