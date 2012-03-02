* Voters, opposition parties allege fraudulent phone calls
* Canadians make 31,000 contacts with Elections Canada
* Elections Canada broadens investigation
OTTAWA, March 2 An investigation of
alleged dirty tricks during last year's Canadian election
campaign has been broadened after the number of complaints has
snowballed into the tens of thousands, the federal agency that
runs elections said on Friday.
The complaints to the agency, Elections Canada, concern
fraudulent phone calls made during the campaign for the May 2011
federal election, which was won by the Conservatives. Opposition
politicians allege the calls directed their supporters away from
correct polling stations in an effort to suppress
their votes.
The opposition Liberals have also complained of rude calls
made under their name in an apparent attempt to alienate voters.
Prime Minister Stephen Harper has categorically denied any
Conservative involvement in the calls.
Elections Canada said the high volume of complaints
regarding "robocalls", automated calls made with a recorded
message, in recent days was the result of political parties and
members of Parliament having called on the public to send
information to the agency.
"More than 31,000 contacts have been initiated with
Elections Canada by Canadians. Elections Canada is reviewing
these and will take action as appropriate," the agency said in a
statement on Friday.
It emerged on Feb. 23 that Elections Canada had opened an
investigation into possible electoral fraud in Guelph, Ontario,
but the agency had not confirmed the breadth of its
investigations elsewhere, or even if it was investigating.
Friday's statement said the Commissioner of Canada Elections
was looking at new complaints and had the authority to bring in
investigators from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and other
agencies to help in times of high volume.
The Guelph investigation has centered on calls made through
an automated call center used by the Conservatives, though
Elections Canada documents said the call center itself was not
under suspicion of doing anything wrong.
Opposition parties have accused the Conservatives of being
behind the election phone calls. Liberal leader Bob Rae told a
news conference on Friday that in past elections only a few
hundred complaints have been registered.