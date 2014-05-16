TORONTO May 16 Canadian Minister of Employment
Jason Kenney is set to bring in at least two new rules for
businesses that want to hire temporary foreign workers,
including the requirement to pay those workers more, according
to a CBC News report.
Kenney will also tie the number of temporary foreign workers
a company is allowed to the unemployment rate, said the report
from late Thursday on CBC's website, which did not identify any
sources.
The goal is to raise the cost of hiring temporary foreign
workers and to make it harder to hire them in regions with
higher unemployment, the report said.
Last month, Canada said it would not allow restaurants to
hire any more temporary foreign workers until the government
completed a review of a program set up as a last resort for
employers to fill jobs when no qualified Canadians are
available.
At the time, Kenny said the government was considering
unspecified reforms of the program to make sure employers
recruit and train Canadians for jobs.
