April 25 Canada will not allow restaurants to
hire any more temporary foreign workers until the federal
government completes a review of a program set up as a last
resort for employers to fill jobs when no qualified Canadians
are available.
The moratorium, which only affects food-service businesses,
follows a decision by the Canadian unit of McDonald's Corp
earlier this week to suspend all of its applications
under the Temporary Foreign Worker Program.
The federal government took the action, announced in a
statement late Thursday, after starting an investigation into
alleged abuses of the program within the food-service industry.
Jason Kenney, the minister for employment and social
development, said officials had placed a moratorium on
processing new applications from food-service businesses, and it
would stop restaurants from hiring workers for unfilled jobs
when applications were already approved.
Kenny said the government was considering unspecified
reforms of the program to make sure employers recruit and train
Canadians for jobs.
"Our government has been clear," he said in the statement.
"Canadians must have the first chance at available jobs."
The moratorium has no effect on a temporary foreign worker
program for the agricultural industry. The government said there
were "proven acute labor shortages" in that industry, and
unfilled farm jobs were short-term "by definition."
The Canadian Broadcasting Corp reported this month that a
McDonald's franchise owner in Victoria, British Columbia, was
bringing in foreign workers for three locations while turning
away seemingly qualified Canadian job-seekers and cutting the
local staff's working hours.
That was followed by similar media reports involving other
McDonald's restaurants in Western Canada.
The company has cut ties with the Victoria franchise-owner
but has defended its broader use of the Temporary Foreign Worker
Program, which it said it used only as a last resort in markets
where there are severe labor shortages.
McDonald's said temporary foreign workers accounted for
about 4 percent of its 85,000-member Canadian workforce.
McDonald's is not the only company to face a backlash over
its use of the controversial program. Outside of food service,
Royal Bank of Canada was criticized last year following
a CBC report that U.S. outsourcing company iGate Corp
used temporary foreign worker visas as it worked to replace a
few dozen staff at the bank's Toronto investor services
division.
RBC's chief executive officer later apologized to displaced
employees and said they would be offered jobs elsewhere in the
bank.
(Reporting by Frank McGurty; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)