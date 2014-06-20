TORONTO, June 20 The Canadian government plans
to cap the number of low-wage temporary foreign workers that
employers can bring to Canada as part of sweeping policy reforms
that will be announced later on Friday, according to reports in
Canadian media outlets.
The government will limit the number of foreign workers that
companies, such as restaurants, can have at any location based
on a percentage of their work force, according to a report in
the Globe and Mail. The measure is expected to halve the number
of people brought into the country each year for low-wage
positions, which was 31,000 last year.
The government has been under pressure to make changes to
Canada's temporary foreign worker program, following reports of
alleged abuses of the program by several employers.
In April, Canada said it would not allow restaurants to hire
any more temporary foreign workers until the government
completed a review of a program set up as a last resort for
employers to fill jobs when no qualified Canadians are
available.
At the time, Jason Kenney, the minister for employment and
social development, said Canada was considering unspecified
reforms of the program to make sure employers recruit and train
Canadians for jobs.
CBC News said it has learned that in an effort to make the
program more transparent, the government plans to publish the
names of companies that have been given a permit to bring in
foreign workers. It also plans to disclose the number of workers
each company is allowed under the program.
The government plans to cut the length of time a temporary
foreign worker can stay in Canada. Currently that period is four
years, but it is not yet clear by how much that will be reduced,
said the CBC News report.
A report from CTV said the government plans to significantly
boost the number of business inspections, and will impose tough
penalties and heavy fines on companies that abuse the program.
The reports all cited unnamed sources.
(Writing by Euan Rocha; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)