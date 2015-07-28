By Mike De Souza
CALGARY, Alberta, July 28 The left-leaning
government of Alberta is open to including industry incentives
in its review of royalties paid by oil and gas companies in
Canada's largest oil-producing province, Energy Minister Marg
McCuaig-Boyd said on Tuesday.
The review by the New Democratic Party (NDP) government,
which was elected in May, combined with a recently increased
carbon levy, has unsettled many investors and energy companies.
Executives have warned that uncertainty and higher costs could
stall project development and spur capital flight.
A fresh plunge in crude prices has also hammered the
industry.
McCuaig-Boyd said she has taken calls in recent weeks from
some companies asking about incentives, and she has encouraged
them to discuss their ideas during the review.
"Maybe there's some credits up front, maybe not," she said
in an interview. "But at the end of the day, we can't give
everybody incentives or we'd have no royalties coming in. So
there has to be that balance."
The government appointed Dave Mowat, chief executive of
provincially owned financial services agency ATB Financial, to
lead the review.
McCuaig-Boyd also said she was working on reviewing the role
of the province's energy regulator to ensure it is providing
balanced oversight of industry without conflicts.
(Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson; and Peter Galloway)