CALGARY, Alberta, July 28 The left-leaning government of Alberta is open to including industry incentives in its review of royalties paid by oil and gas companies in Canada's largest oil-producing province, Energy Minister Marg McCuaig-Boyd said on Tuesday.

The review by the New Democratic Party (NDP) government, which was elected in May, combined with a recently increased carbon levy, has unsettled many investors and energy companies. Executives have warned that uncertainty and higher costs could stall project development and spur capital flight.

A fresh plunge in crude prices has also hammered the industry.

McCuaig-Boyd said she has taken calls in recent weeks from some companies asking about incentives, and she has encouraged them to discuss their ideas during the review.

"Maybe there's some credits up front, maybe not," she said in an interview. "But at the end of the day, we can't give everybody incentives or we'd have no royalties coming in. So there has to be that balance."

The government appointed Dave Mowat, chief executive of provincially owned financial services agency ATB Financial, to lead the review.

McCuaig-Boyd also said she was working on reviewing the role of the province's energy regulator to ensure it is providing balanced oversight of industry without conflicts.