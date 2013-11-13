(Adds details on proposed LNG developments, CEO and Premier
quotes)
By Julie Gordon
VANCOUVER Nov 12 CNOOC Ltd, China's
top offshore oil explorer, has signed a sole proponent agreement
with the provincial government of British Columbia to examine
the development of a liquefied natural gas terminal at Grassy
Point along Canada's west coast.
The deal, announced late on Tuesday, brings the Aurora LNG
project one step closer to reality, though the joint venture
with Japan's Inpex Corp and JGC Corp is still
subject to regulatory approval and a final investment decision.
"We intend to do everything we can to responsibly and
economically advance the development of an LNG facility and
export terminal at Grassy Point," said Kevin Reinhart, chief
executive of Nexen, a fully-owned subsidiary of CNOOC.
Reinhart, speaking at the premier's office in Vancouver,
added that CNOOC and its joint venture partners have the
expertise, financial capacity and track record of responsible
development, along with the unique access to Asian markets,
needed to make a success of the opportunity.
There are currently no LNG export terminals in Canada,
though British Columbia has made the development of the nascent
industry its top economic priority as it looks to tap into
surging Asian demand for natural gas.
"As the global economy struggles to get back on its feet, we
here in B.C. have a singular opportunity to transform our
economy, to create 100,000 direct new jobs in every single
corner of our province," Premier Christy Clark told reporters.
So far, three projects in the Kitimat area, south of Grassy
Point, have been granted exports licenses and five others are
being reviewed by federal energy regulators, but no final
investment decisions have been made.
The province is expected to outline a new gas export tax
regime later this month, clearing the way for energy giants
including CNOOC, Royal Dutch Shell PLC and Chevron Corp
to move slowly ahead on their terminal plans.
British Columbia held an open call earlier this year for
development proposals for Grassy Point, a nub of land more than
1,500 km (930 miles) north of Vancouver. The province is still
in talks on three other proposals for an adjacent piece of land.
CNOOC acquired its shale gas holdings in the province as
part of its controversial $15.1 billion takeover of Nexen, one
of Canada's largest oil producers.
(Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Gary Crosse and Ken
Wills)