TORONTO Jan 26 The Canadian federal government
plans to require a separate climate test for proposed pipelines
and a planned LNG export terminal, which are now under
regulatory review, to determine their impact on Canada's
greenhouse-gas emissions, according to a Globe and Mail report
citing a government source late on Monday.
The climate analyses are part of proposed measures - which
include additional First Nations consultations - that Ottawa
will impose on Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain expansion
and TransCanada's Energy East, both currently before
the National Energy Board, said the report.
The Globe report said the measures that impose new delays on
billion-dollar projects, will also apply to Pacific NorthWest's
planned LNG export terminal, currently in front of the Canadian
Environmental Assessment Agency.
Pacific NorthWest LNG is a proposed natural gas liquefaction
and export facility in the western Canadian province of British
Columbia. The facility plans to liquefy and export natural gas
produced by Progress Energy Canada, a subsidiary of Malaysia's
Petronas.
Pacific NorthWest itself is majority owned by Petronas, with
minority interests owned by Sinopec, JAPEX, Indian Oil,
and PetroleumBRUNEI.
The Globe said the government is expected to announce the
measures next month.
