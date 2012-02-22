Feb 22 The Canadian province of Ontario plans to report back on a review of its green energy program by the end of March and will not tamper with rules that require local content for all projects, its top energy official said on Wednesday.

The province, Canada's largest, is reviewing its two-year-old feed-in tariff program, a scheme that pays well above-market rates to producers of renewable energy from sources such as the sun, wind and biomass.

"I am working really hard to get it done in the first quarter... I know people are anxious," Ontario energy minister Chris Bentley said in an interview. (Reporting By Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Janet Guttsman)