CALGARY, Alberta, April 2 Canadian crude oil
exports rose 9 percent last year as output from the country's
oil sands rose, according to figures released on Monday by the
country's energy regulator.
The National Energy Board said that exports of light and
heavy oil averaged 2.14 million barrels per day in 2011, up from
1.96 million bpd in 2010.
The gains came primarily in shipments of heavy oil, which is
mostly sourced from the oil sands of northern Alberta. Heavy oil
exports rose 11 percent to 1.54 million bpd from 1.4 million bpd
a year earlier, while light oil shipments rose 5.5 percent to
600,700 bpd.
Canada's oil exports, the vast majority of which are
destined for the United States, have been climbing steadily as
production from the oil sands, the world's third-largest crude
reserve, rises.
Indeed, exports of Canadian crude have increased by more
than half since 2001, when exports totaled 1.39 million bpd.
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Peter Galloway)