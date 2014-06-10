NEW YORK, June 10 Canada is "disappointed" that
the proposed Keystone XL pipeline has not yet received approval
from the White House, the country's finance minister, Joe
Oliver, said on Tuesday.
"We are of course anxious for this project to proceed and we
are very disappointed that it hasn't yet achieved the (U.S.)
presidential approval," Oliver told reporters before attending
an energy conference hosted by U.S. bank Goldman Sachs.
The pipeline would link Canada's vast oil sands patches with
refineries in Texas. A U.S. decision is not expected until after
midterm elections in November.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Dan Grebler)