NEW YORK, June 10 Canada is "disappointed" that the proposed Keystone XL pipeline has not yet received approval from the White House, the country's finance minister, Joe Oliver, said on Tuesday.

"We are of course anxious for this project to proceed and we are very disappointed that it hasn't yet achieved the (U.S.) presidential approval," Oliver told reporters before attending an energy conference hosted by U.S. bank Goldman Sachs.

The pipeline would link Canada's vast oil sands patches with refineries in Texas. A U.S. decision is not expected until after midterm elections in November. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Dan Grebler)