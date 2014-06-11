(Adds comment on delay only being one option; video link; exchange in Commons)

By Jonathan Spicer

NEW YORK, June 11 The Canadian government could technically delay an imminent decision on whether to approve the controversial Northern Gateway pipeline from Alberta's oil sands to the Pacific coast, Natural Resources Minister Greg Rickford said on Wednesday.

But Rickford's office stressed he was not signaling a delay was necessarily the direction the government would take.

Rickford said the Conservative government was considering an extensive report by the country's energy regulator, the National Energy Board, for the proposed pipeline, which is opposed by many environmentalists and aboriginal groups.

"Obviously this is an extensive report with 209 conditions, and the government obviously has the clear option of taking that on its face, or other options that would or could include delays," Rickford said in an interview on the sidelines of an energy conference in New York.

The government is "having those discussions and making careful considerations, and we'll be responding to the report in the not-to-distant future," he said.

Rickford spokesman Chris McCluskey later said: "The minister was asked about the various options cabinet has to consider. We reject any suggestion there was emphasis on any particular option."

The Conservatives have until June 17 to make their decision on Enbridge Inc's proposal to build the 525,000-barrel-per-day pipeline at a cost of C$7.9 billion ($7.3 billion). One of three major domestic projects currently on the books, it would carry crude from Edmonton, Canada's oil sands hub, to a deepwater port in British Columbia.

The government has pushed hard to reassure Canadians of its policies to regulate those projects, which would allow Canadian producers, now dependent on U.S. markets, to tap directly into lucrative foreign markets.

"The government's responsibility in this obviously is squarely as a regulator and an enforcer of those regulations," Rickford said. "So we're taking a look at that report and its conditions."

Northern Gateway and other pending projects are fiercely opposed by environmentalists and aboriginal groups who fear spills and the possibility that pipelines will hasten development of the Alberta oil sands and exacerbate climate change. In an effort to address some of those concerns, the government pledged to involve aboriginal communities in pipeline safety plans, and encourage more collaboration with industry.

Asked whether such talks have shifted the government's thinking on approving the projects, Rickford said: "There is an exercise in ... resetting the relationship, if you will, and creating a framework where the issues related to a project and cumulative effects, safety of energy transportation or extraction activity, can occur."

Opposition Liberal leader Justin Trudeau needled Prime Minister Stephen Harper over Northern Gateway on Wednesday in the House of Commons.

"The Northern Gateway pipeline project has failed in its duty to consult with First Nations (aboriginals). It has failed to reassure Canadians that the Great Bear Rainforest will be protected. It has failed to show those whose jobs and livelihood depend on the Pacific Ocean that a catastrophic spill can be prevented," he said.

"Therefore, will the Government of Canada do the right thing and say 'no' to the Northern Gateway pipeline?"

Harper rejoined, invoking memories of Trudeau's father, Pierre Trudeau, who was prime minister for almost the entire period from 1968 to 1984: "I understand the ideological opposition of the Liberal Party to the energy industry, which of course goes back to the days of his father. The reality is there has been a joint review process, a rigorous process, undertaken in terms of environmental assessment."

The government is examining it and will "act on the recommendations of experts," he said without elaborating.

(Additional reporting by Randall Palmer in Ottawa; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Andrew Hay and Leslie Adler)