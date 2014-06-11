(Adds comment on delay only being one option; video link;
exchange in Commons)
By Jonathan Spicer
NEW YORK, June 11 The Canadian government could
technically delay an imminent decision on whether to approve the
controversial Northern Gateway pipeline from Alberta's oil sands
to the Pacific coast, Natural Resources Minister Greg Rickford
said on Wednesday.
But Rickford's office stressed he was not signaling a delay
was necessarily the direction the government would take.
Rickford said the Conservative government was considering an
extensive report by the country's energy regulator, the National
Energy Board, for the proposed pipeline, which is opposed by
many environmentalists and aboriginal groups.
"Obviously this is an extensive report with 209 conditions,
and the government obviously has the clear option of taking that
on its face, or other options that would or could include
delays," Rickford said in an interview on the sidelines of an
energy conference in New York.
The government is "having those discussions and making
careful considerations, and we'll be responding to the report in
the not-to-distant future," he said.
Rickford spokesman Chris McCluskey later said: "The minister
was asked about the various options cabinet has to consider. We
reject any suggestion there was emphasis on any particular
option."
The Conservatives have until June 17 to make their decision
on Enbridge Inc's proposal to build the
525,000-barrel-per-day pipeline at a cost of C$7.9 billion ($7.3
billion). One of three major domestic projects currently on the
books, it would carry crude from Edmonton, Canada's oil sands
hub, to a deepwater port in British Columbia.
The government has pushed hard to reassure Canadians of its
policies to regulate those projects, which would allow Canadian
producers, now dependent on U.S. markets, to tap directly into
lucrative foreign markets.
"The government's responsibility in this obviously is
squarely as a regulator and an enforcer of those regulations,"
Rickford said. "So we're taking a look at that report and its
conditions."
Northern Gateway and other pending projects are fiercely
opposed by environmentalists and aboriginal groups who fear
spills and the possibility that pipelines will hasten
development of the Alberta oil sands and exacerbate climate
change. In an effort to address some of those concerns, the
government pledged to involve aboriginal communities in pipeline
safety plans, and encourage more collaboration with industry.
Asked whether such talks have shifted the government's
thinking on approving the projects, Rickford said: "There is an
exercise in ... resetting the relationship, if you will, and
creating a framework where the issues related to a project and
cumulative effects, safety of energy transportation or
extraction activity, can occur."
Opposition Liberal leader Justin Trudeau needled Prime
Minister Stephen Harper over Northern Gateway on Wednesday in
the House of Commons.
"The Northern Gateway pipeline project has failed in its
duty to consult with First Nations (aboriginals). It has failed
to reassure Canadians that the Great Bear Rainforest will be
protected. It has failed to show those whose jobs and livelihood
depend on the Pacific Ocean that a catastrophic spill can be
prevented," he said.
"Therefore, will the Government of Canada do the right thing
and say 'no' to the Northern Gateway pipeline?"
Harper rejoined, invoking memories of Trudeau's father,
Pierre Trudeau, who was prime minister for almost the entire
period from 1968 to 1984: "I understand the ideological
opposition of the Liberal Party to the energy industry, which of
course goes back to the days of his father. The reality is there
has been a joint review process, a rigorous process, undertaken
in terms of environmental assessment."
The government is examining it and will "act on the
recommendations of experts," he said without elaborating.
(Additional reporting by Randall Palmer in Ottawa; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama, Andrew Hay and Leslie Adler)