(In U.S. dollars unless noted)
By Scott Haggett and Nia Williams
CALGARY, Alberta, April 17 Bolstered by a weak
Canadian currency and robust demand from U.S. refiners, Canadian
heavy oil prices have rebounded off first-quarter lows and
surpassed the break-even point for most producers, easing
pressure on a sector that has slashed budgets and staff.
The price of Western Canada Select, the country's benchmark
crude grade, is trading for around C$55 ($45) per barrel, up
nearly C$20 per barrel from its mid-March lows thanks to
improved market access and U.S. refinery demand ramping up after
seasonal maintenance.
The price rise is balm for an oil sands sector that not long
ago was preoccupied with cutting spending and lowering costs.
Though no one is yet forecasting a return to fat profits
that producers enjoyed when oil rose above $100, current prices
are robust enough to cover costs and push netbacks, an industry
term for gross profits per barrel, into the black.
"Most of the (thermal) projects are going to have positive
netbacks at that price," said Michael Dunn, an analyst with
FirstEnergy Capital.
At current prices, most oil sands producers are able to
cover the cost of production, particularly for the low-cost
thermal projects, that pump steam into the ground to liquefy
tarry bitumen so it can be pumped to the surface.
"They're not making a ton of dough but they are not in the
red," said Peter Argiris, oil and gas analyst at consultancy
Wood Mackenzie.
The current price of C$55 ($45) per barrel is ahead of
industry assumptions for 2015. Indeed, Cenovus Energy Inc
forecast an average WCS prices of $36.25 per barrel
while the Alberta government assumed a price of C$46.33 in its
most recent budget.
Even as oil rises, costs for the sector have fallen as
layoffs, cutbacks, weakened natural gas prices and lower prices
from suppliers cut overheads.
"I would argue (cost reductions are) in the 15 to 25 percent
range," Argiris said. "More and more operators are trying to get
down costs from their own internal efficiencies, not just
squeezing suppliers. As quickly as it (supply cost) comes off,
they can ramp up prices again."
The strengthening price is not going to help the sector when
first-quarter earnings begin being released later in April. With
West Texas Intermediate prices averaging half their level in the
first quarter of 2014, industry profits are expected to be weak
at best.
($1 = 1.2188 Canadian dollars)
(Editing by Grant McCool)