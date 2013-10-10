TORONTO Oct 10 The Ontario government is
dropping plans to build two new nuclear plants and will focus on
refurbishing its aging facilities instead, the Canadian
province's energy minister said on Thursday.
Energy Minister Bob Chiarelli said new nuclear stations will
not be part of Ontario's formal review of its long-term energy
plan, which will be finalized before the end of the year.
"Over the past few months, we have had extensive
consultations for the review," said Chiarelli. "There is a
strong consensus that now is not the right time to build new
nuclear, and refurbishment is where we should be going."
Chiarelli said nuclear energy, which made up 56 percent of
the province's energy output last year, would remain an
important part of Ontario energy. Local media have reported the
proposed new reactors would have cost more than C$10 billion
($9.63 billion).
Candu Energy Inc, a subsidiary of Canadian engineering and
construction firm SNC-Lavalin Group Inc, was
disappointed in the government's decision, said spokeswoman
Katherine Ward.
This summer, SNC's chief executive, Robert Card, said an
opportunity for a new build would make "a huge difference" but
added, "I put that more in the opportunistic bucket than
something to count on."
The company is already refurbishing the province's four-unit
3,512 megawatt (MW) Darlington nuclear station, which began
operating between 1990 and 1993.
Ontario has 18 reactors, about 20 to 40 years old, operating
out of three generating facilities with a combined generating
capacity of 12,900 MW.