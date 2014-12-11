OTTAWA Dec 11 Canada's pro-pipeline government
has done all it can for two embattled projects and will leave it
to the energy companies to advance pipelines to the Pacific in
the face of resistance from Aboriginal and green groups, a
senior minister said in comments released on Thursday.
Industry Minister James Moore said it was now up to Enbridge
Inc and Kinder Morgan Inc to ensure the success
of the projects from the Alberta oil sands to the Pacific
province of British Columbia.
"We've done everything we can in a responsible way," Moore,
senior minister for British Colombia, told the Canadian
Broadcasting Corp when asked about the two projects.
Aboriginal protesters and environmental activists are trying
to block Kinder Morgan's C$5.4 billion ($4.7 billion) plans to
nearly triple the capacity of its Trans Mountain pipeline to
Vancouver.
They also oppose Enbridge's proposed C$7.9 billion Northern
Gateway pipeline to the port of Kitimat in Northwest British
Columbia.
The federal government strongly backs increasing Canada's
pipeline capacity and has changed the regulatory process to make
it easier for projects to win approval and be built. Moore also
noted that Ottawa had cut corporate taxes.
"It's up to the proponents to meet the environmental tests,
to engage with First Nations (aboriginals), to meet the
provincial standards that are expected ... it's up to the firms
to deliver on their projects," Moore said in an interview posted
on CBC's website on Thursday.
Last December regulators urged the government to approve
Northern Gateway, as long as the company complied with more than
200 conditions.
The government of British Columbia has set out five
conditions it says the pipeline must meet, including aboriginal
consultation, environmental safety and revenue for the province.
Some aboriginal communities complain they have not been
consulted adequately about pipelines that would cross their
traditional lands while environmentalists say the risks of a
spill are too great.
($1=$1.15 Canadian)
