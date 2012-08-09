* Industry has not done a good public relations job-official
* Enbridge focus of criticism after spills
By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA, Aug 9 Widespread concern about
high-profile ruptures involving Canadian pipelines shows the
industry has not done a good enough job of demonstrating how
safe it really is, a top industry official said on Thursday.
Among the pipeline companies, Enbridge Inc has been
the target of much of the chagrin after suffering two big leaks
on its U.S. network in the last two years, prompting senior
American officials to harshly criticize its operations.
The spills have also prompted plenty of negative media
coverage about Enbridge, which wants to build a pipeline from
the oil-rich tar sands of northern Alberta to a port on the
Pacific Coast so Canadian crude can be exported to China and
other Asian markets.
Brenda Kenny, president of the Canadian Energy Pipeline
Association, said her members must do more to assure Canadians
that the industry has a very safe record and is trying to
eliminate totally what she said is an already small number of
serious spills.
"I think every company recognizes that there are some very
important questions being asked and we need to be a lot more
transparent," she told a news conference in Ottawa.
"I would fully acknowledge that as a sector, we're coming to
this late in terms of going public with the programs we have
under way ... we should have been more communicative earlier."
Critics opposed to Enbridge's C$6 billion ($6.1 billion)
Northern Gateway pipeline say the U.S. accidents only confirm
their conviction that the project is too risky, especially as it
would be built in an environmentally sensitive region.
The association took out advertisements in major Canadian
newspapers on Thursday to announce what it said was an
industry-wide initiative to boost pipeline safety by "sharing
best practices and applying advanced technology" in Canada.
"We know that recent pipeline incidents have raised concerns
about pipelines in Canada ... these recent events have
demonstrated we need to do more to reduce the frequency and
impact of pipeline incidents," Kenny told reporters.
As well as Enbridge, other members of the association
include TransCanada Corp, Kinder Morgan Energy Partners
Ltd, Atco Ltd and Alliance Pipeline LP
.
"You will be seeing a lot more of us," Kenny said, promising
a public campaign to underline the importance of pipelines.