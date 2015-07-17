By Leah Schnurr and Randall Palmer
| OTTAWA, July 17
OTTAWA, July 17 Canada's provinces reached a
long-sought deal on Friday over an energy plan for the country,
agreeing broadly to curb greenhouse gas emissions while also
promoting the use of pipelines.
The oil-producing province of Alberta originally conceived
the strategy as a way to ensure that it could move its fuel to
market. The plan was changed at the insistence of some of the
provinces to reflect their desire to fight climate change.
Alberta and Saskatchewan have limited markets for their
land-locked oil, with environmentalists opposing pipelines that
have to go through other provinces to reach the Pacific or
Atlantic oceans.
These include the Energy East pipeline proposed by
TransCanada Corp, which is also trying to build the
controversial Keystone XL pipeline through the United States.
Canada's provinces agreed to ensure that regional, Canadian
and international infrastructure exists for sending energy
products to domestic and international markets.
The agreement was announced following the premiers' annual
summer conference, which was held this year in St. John's,
Newfoundland.
Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall said he was more comfortable
with the stronger language in Friday's document on ensuring
there is infrastructure in place to get energy to market.
Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard, whose government has said
Energy East must meet seven conditions before being allowed
through the province, sounded conciliatory and mindful of the
Lac-Megantic oil-by-rail disaster in his province in 2013.
"The bottom (line) is, oil will have to move," he told
reporters. "If it's not moving by pipeline, it's moving by rail.
Is it really better by rail or safer by rail? I can tell you
that in Quebec we have a different perspective on this."
The energy plan includes goals and efforts for reducing
greenhouse gas emissions, but did not lay out specifics.
Ontario already plans to join a cap-and-trade market system
set up by Quebec and California to reduce carbon emissions,
while British Columbia has a carbon tax.
The Environmental Defence group said Friday's plan marked "a
big step backwards" by lending support to pipelines and
weakening language on climate change.
