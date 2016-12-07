(Changes to GMP FirstEnergy in 6th paragraph from FirstEnergy
Capital to reflect recent name change of advisory firm)
By Nia Williams
CALGARY, Alberta Dec 7 Canadian light oil
producers are in a better position than oil sands heavyweights
to benefit from the cautious optimism trickling into the energy
industry, thanks to improvements in operating efficiency and two
years of steep cost cutting.
Companies including Crescent Point Energy and ARC
Resources - light oil and natural gas producers - have
already upped 2017 capital budgets from this year and others
including Encana Corp are expected to follow.
The increases come amid signs the siege mentality that
permeated all parts of Canada's energy industry is lifting after
more than two and a half years of slumping prices.
U.S. crude is hovering around $50 a barrel, the
weekly western Canadian drilling rig count is up 30 percent on
last year, and Calgary's commercial real estate market just
posted its best third quarter in two years.
Increased spending, however, is likely to be concentrated
among light oil drilling programs with rapid returns and lower
carbon emissions, rather than the multi-billion dollar mega
projects in Alberta's oil sands that drove the last western
Canadian energy, analysts say.
"In western Canada outside of oil sands we expect to see
activity increase year over year," said GMP FirstEnergy analyst
Mike Dunn. "Their (light oil producers') spending and activity
levels are much more reactive to near-term prices ... the
outlook right now is for 2017 to be better than 2016."
Light oil producers have cut costs around 30 percent by
squeezing service providers and improving well completion
designs to speed up drilling, according to Wood Mackenzie
analyst Mark Oberstoetter, and wells that once cost C$6 million
($4.5 million) to C$7 million to drill can now cost as little as
C$4 million.
They can also extract oil from a well in a matter of months,
offering more scope to hedge, whereas oil sands projects take
two or three years to build.
The oil sands produce 2.4 million barrels per day, 65
percent of Canada's total crude output, but ARC Financial
economist Peter Tertzakian estimates 2017 spending will be down
20 percent on an already weak 2016.
In a note he said capital investment will favour light oil
and natural gas producers that offer "bite-sized development,
fast investment payback and lower carbon".
Suncor Energy Inc, Canada's largest oil and gas
producer, said capital expenditure will be C$1 billion lower in
2017 as it nears completion on its Fort Hills mine and offshore
Hebron project.
Chief Executive Steve Williams said on an earnings call he
did not see the company approving any more major capital
projects this decade.
"The oil sands are not in full restart mode. It's still very
cautious," said Oberstoetter. "The companies that are increasing
spending are more your nimble dollars."
Oil sands projects carry some of the world's highest
full-cycle costs. While those have come down roughly 10 percent
since 2014, according to Wood Mackenzie, they still require U.S.
crude around $60 a barrel to break even.
GREEN SHOOTS
A few oil sands producers are taking the plunge, mostly by
reinitiating projects that already have capital sunk into them.
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd is restarting its
deferred Kirby North thermal plant, while Cenovus Energy Inc
is expected to approve Phase G of its Christina Lake
project.
Thai company PTT Exploration and Production Pcl
has hired Amec Foster Wheeler to do front-end engineering and
design work on its Mariana project.
Thomas Grell, Amec's President of Oil and Gas Americas, said
his company was seeing an uptick in inquiries for early stage
oil sands work.
"It's not comparable to the heydays of the market but
there's definitely increased activity," he said.
($1 = 1.3237 Canadian dollars)
(Editing by Marguerita Choy)