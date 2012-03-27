* Conservatives frustrated by lengthy approval process
* Gov't set to limit environmental assessments, hearings
* Critics say stripped-down rules could spur disaster
By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA, March 27 In a move set to help the oil
industry, Canada's Conservative government will unveil new rules
this week designed to cut the time it takes for environmental
assessments of major energy and industrial projects.
The government says the current complex system of
regulations means it can take far too long to approve pipelines
and mines, thereby putting at risk up to C$500 billion ($505
billion) in new investment over the next 10 years.
Beneficiaries could well be Enbridge Inc and Kinder
Morgan Energy Partners, which are both seeking to build
pipelines from the oil-rich tar sands of northern Alberta to the
Pacific Coast, where tankers would take crude to booming Asian
markets.
Critics charge the government's approach will relax
standards and could help trigger an environmental calamity.
The federal government's budget this Thursday will outline
moves to simplify what Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver
calls "a needlessly complex, duplicative regulatory system".
Ottawa shares responsibility for regulation with the
country's 10 provinces, which means some major projects are
examined twice. Often lengthy public hearings into proposed
mines and pipelines can drag out the approval process for years.
"The system should not take years and years to review a
project. It's possible to make regulatory decisions in a
reasonable amount of time without compromising the rigor or the
standards of the process," Oliver said on Tuesday.
"Our ultimate goal is simple but not necessarily easy to
achieve: one project, one review, in a clearly defined time
frame," he told the House of Commons natural resources
committee.
Ottawa is particularly keen to speed up development of the
Alberta tar sands, which contain 170 billion barrels of crude
and are the world's third-largest oil resource.
Oliver says the sands could contribute C$3.3 trillion to
Canada's gross domestic product over the next 25 years and
describes the current regulatory regime as "a huge disincentive
to investment in a highly competitive market for capital".
Green activists, who oppose all-out tar sands development on
the grounds that extracting oil from the clay-like bitumen is
very energy-intensive, say streamlining the rules is a bad idea.
Stephen Hazell, an environmental lawyer who specializes in
the regulatory process, said he was concerned by indications
Ottawa would cut the number of projects that must be
automatically assessed and instead give ministers more of a say.
"Bad things happen if you just let the engineers and the
politicians do their little thing together," he told Reuters.
The government has two targets: rules that require many
projects to be assessed for their possible impact on fish
habitat, and a public hearing process that allows thousands of
people to make comments.
This month retired federal fisheries biologist Otto Langer
said he had been leaked a confidential copy of the proposed
changes and that they would remove all references to fish
habitat from the federal act used to assess environmental risks.
Given the sheer number of lakes, rivers and streams in
Canada, a major project such as a pipeline is bound to have some
effect on fish habitat.
"This proposed move ... is a travesty for our fishery
resources and the health of the entire ecosystem and it ignores
the needs of our future generations," Langer said. The
government said no decision had yet been taken on possible
changes.
Oliver is also unhappy about the time it takes Canada's
federal energy regulator to study projects. Thousands of people
- some encouraged by environmental organizations - are scheduled
to comment on Enbridge's proposed Northern Gateway pipeline from
Alberta to the Pacific Coast.
"We have got to make sure the actual review ... is pragmatic
and doesn't risk getting hijacked by people who are just
interested in extending the delay with the ultimate objective of
seeing the projects economically undermined," Oliver told
Reuters late on Monday.
He points to the seven years it took to approve Imperial Oil
Ltd's Mackenzie Valley Arctic gas pipeline project as
an example of what he wants to avoid.
By the time the final permits arrived, costs had soared and
other cheaper sources of gas had been discovered. Work on the
pipeline never started.
"We agree with the minister that the regulatory framework
and the approach needs to be revised for major energy projects,"
Imperial chief executive Bruce March told Reuters.