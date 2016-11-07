OTTAWA Nov 7 A new Canadian panel that is
looking at how to reform the national energy regulator will have
until the end of March 2017 to hand over recommendations to the
government, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.
The body examining the future of the National Energy Board
(NEB) initially was supposed to report back by end-January 2017,
but that was pushed back amid delays choosing members. The panel
will be announced in the coming days, said the source who
declined to be identified as the matter is not yet public.
The panel is part of the government's bid to revamp what is
says is a discredited process of environmental assessments for
major energy projects. The NEB, which critics say is too close
to the energy industry, currently has the lead responsibility
for determining the potential impacts of projects.
Last month, sources said Ottawa could curb the NEB's power,
including stripping it of sole oversight for new projects.
A separate panel looking into the future of environmental
assessments will produce significant proposals for change, the
head of the body said last week.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Alan Crosby)