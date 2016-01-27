TORONTO Jan 27 A review of Kinder Morgan Inc's Trans Mountain pipeline by Canada's National Energy Board is still on track and a recommendation is still expected by May, the chief executive of the regulator said on Wednesday.

"Our panel will continue to be on a path to produce a report and recommendations to the government by May," NEB CEO Peter Watson told reporters after a speech in Toronto.

