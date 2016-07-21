By Nia Williams and Amrutha Gayathri
gas earnings season kicked off on Thursday with signs of an
industry recovery as Encana Corp and Precision Drilling
Corp outlined plans to boost activity.
Calgary-based Encana reported an unexpected quarterly
operating profit and said it would boost 2016 capital spending
by $200 million from a previously announced range of $900
million to $1 billion. It also plans to increase production by
about 13,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day at its core shale
operations.
Precision Drilling, despite posting a second-quarter loss,
said oil producers were increasing capital budgets due to the 70
percent rally in crude prices since February and putting
more rigs back to work.
"Our customers appear to be looking beyond the oil price
lows of earlier this year, resetting spending to current
commodity price levels, and beginning the early stages of
planning for improved longer-term fundamentals," said Precision
Drilling Chief Executive Officer Kevin Neveu.
Both companies operate in Canada and the United States, and
analysts said the uptick in optimism might be mirrored by some
U.S. shale companies like Pioneer Natural Resources Co.
Analysts on average expect Pioneer to post a second-quarter
loss of 35 cents per share when it reports next week, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
While Encana has benefited from a cash injection from recent
asset sales, analysts said the move to boost spending indicates
the best North American light oil plays, like the Permian and
Eagle Ford in the United States and the Montney in western
Canada, could start to attract a surge in investment.
Encana said 75 percent of the additional capital would go to
its Permian shale operations.
Morningstar analyst David Meats said he expected many
companies to add one or two extra rigs, plan to complete more
drilled but uncompleted wells and generally be more optimistic.
"It's a sign of the first step on a long journey back to
light oil production growth," Meats said. "Certainly it's very
likely that other producers will follow suit and allocate other
capital to the Permian."
Encana CEO Doug Suttles said the company had made its
operations "massively more efficient." Operating costs were down
32 percent from a year earlier, and Suttles said two-thirds of
those savings would be sustainable even if oil prices rise.
