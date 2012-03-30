OTTAWA, March 30 Streamlined regulations for approving mines and pipelines in Canada will apply to existing projects and could have an impact on Enbridge Inc's proposed Northern Gateway pipeline, Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver told Reuters on Friday.

Canada's Conservative government on Thursday said it would soon unveil measures to speed up the process of assessing projects, which also included setting firm timelines for formal hearings. The public hearing into Northern Gateway started in January.

Asked whether the new rules could affect the Northern Gateway, Oliver replied: "Yes, it could, because the whole point of having the proposed legislation dealing with reviews that are currently going on is that we want to make sure that those reviews, like the new ones, will be done in a timely fashion."