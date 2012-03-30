OTTAWA, March 30 Streamlined regulations for
approving mines and pipelines in Canada will apply to existing
projects and could have an impact on Enbridge Inc's
proposed Northern Gateway pipeline, Natural Resources Minister
Joe Oliver told Reuters on Friday.
Canada's Conservative government on Thursday said it would
soon unveil measures to speed up the process of assessing
projects, which also included setting firm timelines for formal
hearings. The public hearing into Northern Gateway started in
January.
Asked whether the new rules could affect the Northern
Gateway, Oliver replied: "Yes, it could, because the whole point
of having the proposed legislation dealing with reviews that are
currently going on is that we want to make sure that those
reviews, like the new ones, will be done in a timely fashion."