VANCOUVER, Dec 1 British Columbia, Canada's
westernmost province, is working on a tax framework for a dozen
new gas export terminals along its Pacific coastline.
The majority of these proposed terminals would be in the
Prince Rupert and Kitimat areas, port communities along Canada's
west coast. Grassy Point, a jut of land just 10 miles south of
Alaska is also being considered.
So far, three projects have been awarded export permits by
Canada's National Energy Board (NEB) and six are under review,
although no final investment decisions have been made.
Here is an overview of some of the proposed LNG export
facilities in the western Canadian province of British Columbia:
Approved by the NEB
Project Companies Location Start-up Capacity
(tonnes per
annum)
Kitimat LNG Chevron Corp, Kitimat 2017 10 million
Apache Corp
LNG Canada Shell Canada Kitimat before 12 million,
Ltd, 2020 expands to
Mitsubishi 24 million
Corp, Korea
Gas Corp,
PetroChina
Douglas Haisla Douglas 2016 700,000,
Channel LNG Nation, LNG Island expands to
Partners (Kitimat) 1.8 million
Under review by NEB
Project Companies Location Start-up Capacity
(tonnes per
annum)
Pacific Petronas, Lelu Island, 2018 6 million,
NorthWest Japan Prince expands to
LNG Petroleum Rupert 12 million
Exploration
Prince BG Group Ridley 2021 14 million
Rupert LNG Plc, Spectra Island,
Energy Corp Prince
Rupert
Triton LNG Idemitsu Undetermined 2017 2.3 million
Kosan Co,
AltaGas Ltd
Woodfibre Pacific Oil Squamish 2017 2 million
LNG and Gas
Group
WCC LNG Exxon Mobil Undetermined 2021-2023 10 million,
Corp, expands to
Imperial Oil 30 million
Aurora LNG CNOOC Inc, Grassy Point unknown 24 million
Inpex Corp,
JGC Corp
Other Players
Quicksilver Resources has proposed to build the Discovery
LNG project at Campbell River, with start-up targeted for 2019.
Indian-American businessman Krishnan Suthanthiran has
proposed an LNG export terminal in Kitsault, a ghost town north
of Prince Rupert that he bought for $5 million in 2005.
China's Sinopec Corp is rumored to be shopping around for a
stake in of one of the existing LNG proposals or for a site for
its own terminal.
(Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)