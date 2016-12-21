BRIEF-Kornit announces launch of secondary public offering of ordinary shares
CALGARY, Alberta Dec 21 The Prime Minister of Canada said on Wednesday U.S. President-elect Donald Trump was "very supportive" of TransCanada Corp's proposed Keystone XL crude oil pipeline in their first conversation after the U.S. election.
Speaking at an event in Canada's oil capital Calgary, Trudeau, who also supports Keystone XL, said he also saw "extraordinary opportunities" for Canada if the United States takes a step back from tackling climate change.
The 830,000 barrel per day Keystone XL pipeline would carry oil sands crude from Alberta to the U.S. Midwest, but was rejected by the Obama administration last year.
(Reporting by Nia Williams and Ethan Lou)
May 15 Eldorado Gold Corp agreed on Monday to purchase fellow Canadian mining company Integra Gold Corp for C$590 million ($432.4 million) in the latest move by gold miners to opt for less risky geopolitical regions in a lackluster gold market.