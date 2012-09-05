* Coal-fired units get up to 50 years' operating life
* New plants must meet standards for gas, renewables
* Critics say rules amount to business as usual
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 5 Canada's government
finalized much-anticipated regulations on Wednesday for phasing
out the country's old coal-fired power plants in a move critics
condemned as a watering down of earlier proposals to cut carbon
emissions.
Under rules to take effect on July 1, 2015, generating units
commissioned before 1975 will reach the end of their operations
after 50 years or by the end of 2019, whichever is earlier,
federal Environment Minister Peter Kent said.
Units commissioned after 1975 but before 1986 will reach
their end of life after 50 years or the end of 2029, whichever
is earlier, Kent said.
Under draft rules released last year, the old plants were to
have been given 45-year limits.
For new coal-fired plants, the government will enforce a
performance standard of 420 tonnes of carbon dioxide per
gigawatt hour, which is the same as for high-efficiency natural
gas-fired and renewable generators, he said.
Kent described the regulations as tough, but allowing for
economic growth and job creation.
The Pembina Institute, an environmental think tank, said the
new rules would be only half as effective over the first decade
compared with the initial proposals.
"Major changes to the draft rules will allow the oldest and
dirtiest coal plants in Canada to run for up to half of a
century from commissioning without any limits to their climate
pollution. When these standards do apply, they will be weaker
than originally proposed," Pembina said in a statement.
"These changes mean Canada has gone from moving at a
tortoise's pace to a snail's pace when it comes to regulating
coal."
The opposition New Democratic Party said it will take
decades for the moves to have any impact of emissions.
With these weak regulations ... Kent is demonstrating yet
again how Conservatives listen only to industry and refuse to
take climate change seriously," NDP Environment Critic Megan
Leslie said.
Kent said the regulations will mean a reduction of 214
megatonnes of emissions, or the same as removing 2.6 million
personal vehicles from the road annually. Coal-fired power
currently accounts for 11 percent of Canada's total greenhouse
gas emissions.