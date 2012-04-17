* Government removes key role from energy regulator
* It says will make decisions in national interest
OTTAWA, April 17 In a major change of policy
that could benefit the oil and gas industry, the Canadian
government said on Tuesday that it would have the final say on
approving major pipelines from now on.
The announcement means the government is stripping key veto
powers from the National Energy Board, Canada's federal energy
regulator, which currently decides whether pipeline plans should
go ahead.
An official document said Ottawa would "establish clearer
accountability for decisions on major pipeline projects in the
national interest by giving government authority to make the
'go/no go' decisions, based on the recommendations of the
National Energy Board".
The Conservative government is keen to expand pipeline
capacity from the oil-rich tar sands of northern Alberta to the
Pacific Coast. Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP and
Enbridge Inc are both proposing such projects but the
plans have met major resistance from environmental and
aboriginal groups.
Under the current system, Ottawa can stop a pipeline that
the NEB has approved but cannot overrule a decision by the NEB
to veto a project.
The NEB rarely vetoes projects but sometimes attaches
conditions to approvals that it grants.