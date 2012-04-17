TORONTO, April 17 Canada will streamline the way
it performs environmental reviews on major projects in a bid to
speed the development of mines and pipelines, the government
said on Tuesday.
The right-of-center Conservatives, who predict Canada could
see C$500 billion ($505 billion) of new investments in energy
and mining industries over the next decade, say the current
process is far too complicated and lengthy.
"We have to compete with other resource-rich countries for
fast-growing markets and scarce capital. And we must do it now,"
Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver said in a speech as he
unveiled the new rules.
The federal government will hand over responsibility for
some reviews to Canada's 10 provinces, while ensuring each
project is assessed only once. Ottawa will also impose legally
binding fixed timetables on the reviews.
Oliver said over 40 federal government departments and
organizations have responsibility for project reviews. This will
be cut back to three.
Environmentalists - who complain about the Conservatives'
tight ties to the energy industry - say trimming the regulatory
process could lead to disaster.
Companies which could benefit from the new rules include
Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP and Enbridge Inc
, which both want to build pipelines from the oil-rich
western province of Alberta to the Pacific Coast.