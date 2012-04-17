OTTAWA, April 17 Canada will propose drastically
cutting the number of industrial projects that must undergo
federal environmental reviews, the Globe and Mail newspaper
reported on Tuesday.
The right-of-center Conservative government last month
promised to overhaul the current complex regulatory system where
projects such as pipelines and mines have to undergo lengthy
appraisals.
Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver - who complains
investors are put off by the prospect of lengthy delays - is due
to unveil his proposals later on Tuesday.
The Globe said the federal government would concentrate on
carrying out environmental assessments of "major economic
projects", leaving Canada's 10 provinces to decide how to handle
smaller projects.
Oliver said last month that Ottawa would impose binding
timelines on the approval process. Currently, some projects can
take up to seven years to receive the green light.
"Ottawa also plans to centralize all environmental oversight
in three agencies, rather than the 40 departments and agencies
that can now have a say before any major project is approved,"
the Globe said.
Environmentalists - who complain about the Conservatives'
tight ties to the energy industry - say trimming the regulatory
process could lead to disaster.
Companies which could benefit from the new rules include
Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP and Enbridge Inc
, which both want to build pipelines from the oil-rich
western province of Alberta to the Pacific coast.
Oliver's chief spokeswoman did not respond to a request for
comment.