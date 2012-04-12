OTTAWA, April 12 Canada is not interested in
contributing to a bailout fund to help Europe deal with its debt
crisis, a spokesman for Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on
Thursday.
Canada wants Europe to do more to help itself before
offering fresh resources through the International Monetary
Fund. The IMF said in January it would need an additional $500
billion to lend and another $100 billion for reserves to erect
an adequate safeguard against the risks posed by the euro zone's
crisis.
Leaders at the Americas summit in Colombia are expected to
discuss the euro zone problems, spokesman Andrew MacDougall told
reporters in a briefing.