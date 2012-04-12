* Americas summit likely to talk about European crisis
* Canada not interested in joining possible bailout
* Harper calls for progress on trade, investment
* Canada still pressing to join Trans-Pacific Partnership
By Randall Palmer
OTTAWA, April 12 Canada has no desire to
contribute to a bailout fund for Europe, a spokesman for Prime
Minister Stephen Harper said on Thursday, noting that European
issues are likely to come up at this weekend's Summit of the
Americas in Colombia, which Harper will attend.
"I think the euro zone is of particular interest, obviously.
That situation remains unresolved," spokesman Andrew MacDougall
told reporters. "The biggest threat to the global recovery
remains Europe."
Canada has said that Europe has enough resources of its own
to deal with its economic troubles. In January, the
International Monetary Fund said it would need an additional
$500 billion to lend to deal with the euro zone crisis and
another $100 billion for reserves.
"The prime minister and the finance minister have been
equally clear that Canada's not interested in contributing to a
bailout fund for Europe, and that remains the position,"
MacDougall said.
In a statement, Harper emphasized other economic issues.
"Given the fragile state of the global economy, it is imperative
that real progress be achieved on trade and investment
liberalization in the Americas and beyond," he said.
Summits of the Americas were first established to work
toward an Americas-wide free trade agreement, but that idea has
been given up effectively. Many participants are now pursuing a
free trade deal in the Asia Pacific region through a proposed
Trans-Pacific Partnership.
The TPP talks currently include nine countries - the United
States, Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Peru, Singapore,
Malaysia, Vietnam and Brunei - and have the goal of reaching an
agreement by the end of the year.
Canada, Mexico and Japan asked to join the TPP negotiations
last November at a regional summit hosted by U.S. President
Barack Obama. Canada has so far resisted a request that it
abandon its supply management of poultry and dairy products
before it joins the talks.
"Canada's not going to negotiate away things to get to the
(negotiating) table," MacDougall said.