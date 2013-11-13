By Scott Haggett
| CALGARY
CALGARY Nov 13 Canada on Wednesday renewed its
attack on the European Union's plan to classify Canadian tar
sands oil as particularly dirty and released a study questioning
the data behind the controversial measure.
Canada has the world's third-largest proven reserves of
crude, much of which is locked in the tar sands of Alberta.
Extracting the oil requires more energy than conventional
production, a fact regularly highlighted by environmental
campaigners.
The EU is working on a Fuel Quality Directive (FQD) to cut
emissions of greenhouse gases from the transport sector. The
directive singles out the tar sands, a move Canada fears could
set a bad precedent and hit crucial energy exports.
Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver on Wednesday released
a study - commissioned by Canada's right-leaning Conservative
government - that claims the EU directive relied on weak data.
"The FQD implementation measures, as currently drafted, are
unscientific and discriminatory," said Oliver, who intends to
fly to Europe next week to lobby against the directive.
The report by energy consultants ICF International Inc
said the FQD ignored the fact that the EU uses oil from
Venezuela, Iraq, Nigeria and Russia, which burn and release
natural gas during extraction. Oil from these nations is
therefore sometimes dirtier than tar sands crude, it added.
"The FQD would discriminate against Canada by discouraging
EU refiners and consumers from using Canadian crude oil and
products, thereby negatively impacting Canada's energy sector,"
Oliver said in a statement.
"We hope the European Union will consider this report's
findings as a basis for changes to make the Fuel Quality
Directive sound, fair and effective."
Should the measure be adopted, it would have little
immediate impact on Canadian oil exports, which are now shipped
almost exclusively to the United States.
The Conservative government, however, is keen to diversify
energy exports and Europe could become a target market if
TransCanada Corp builds a planned 1.1 million
barrel-per-day pipeline from Alberta to the Atlantic coast.
Last year, amid heavy Canadian lobbying, the EU held an
inconclusive vote on the directive and then decided to assess
the full impact of the plan. That assessment is due by the end
of this year, an EU commission spokesman said.
Oliver toured Paris, Brussels and London in May 2013 to
lobby against the FQD, which calls on EU refiners to cut
greenhouse gas from transportation fuel by 6 percent by 2020.
The EU's executive commission labeled oil sands crude as
having 107 grams carbon dioxide per mega joule - making it clear
to buyers that the fuel source had more greenhouse gas impact
than average crude oil at 87.5 grams. Canada disputes the
figure, contending that much conventional production is more
carbon intensive that oil sands bitumen.
TransCanada also wants to construct the Keystone XL pipeline
to take tar sands crude from Alberta to the United States.
Green activists are pressuring U.S. President Barack Obama
to veto the project on the grounds it would accelerate the pace
of climate change by boosting oil sands production. Obama is due
to announce his decision next year.