* Canada says deal could boost bilateral trade by 20 pct
* Several contentious issues remain to be solved
* Canada keen to diversify trade away from United States
By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA, Oct 5 A large amount of work remains to
be done on a proposed free trade treaty between Canada and the
European Union, which is supposed to be concluded by the end of
the year, a senior Canadian official was quoted as saying on
Friday.
Canada, keen to diversify its exports away from the United
States, says a deal with the European Union would increase
two-way trade by 20 percent.
Ottawa wants to conclude negotiations by the end of 2012 but
the two sides have yet to settle contentious issues such as
access for agricultural goods, opening up procurement markets
and the extension of pharmaceutical patents.
"There is a large amount of work that needs to be done,"
chief Canadian negotiator Steve Verheul told civil society
activists in a phone briefing, adding that the two sides were in
constant contact.
Verheul's comments were passed on to Reuters by Stuart Trew
of the left-leaning Council of Canadians, which opposes the
proposed deal.
University of Ottawa law professor Michael Geist was also on
the call and quoted Verheul as saying trade ministers from both
sides planned to meet in Europe in mid-November.
Canada and the EU -- who opened negotiations on the treaty
in 2009 -- have always said that the most tricky issues would be
left to politicians to sort out.
"The pressure to conclude the agreement this year is readily
apparent. There appears to be a bit of a disconnect, however,
between the aggressive timeline and the number of outstanding
issues," Geist told Reuters.
For Canada, the pact would be the biggest since it signed
the landmark North American Free Trade Agreement with the United
States and Mexico in 1994.
The United States is by far Canada's biggest trading partner
and takes around 75 percent of all Canadian exports.
"We are now down to focused sessions on the remaining
issues. Solutions to the remaining issues are being actively
explored," said Adam Taylor, a spokesman for Canadian trade
Minister Ed Fast.
One challenging issue is the EU's demand that Canada extend
the patent protection of drugs produced in the EU, which the
Canadian generic pharmaceutical industry says would add about
C$2.8 billion annually to prescription drug costs.
According to a post on Geist's blog, Verheul said two sides
had not even begun to discuss the patent issue.
Another obstacle is Canada's insistence on protecting its
agricultural sector through a system of supply management, which
sets producer quotas and prices on farm commodities such as milk
and poultry, and slaps stiff tariffs on imports.
Trew quoted Verheul as saying Canada was pressing the EU to
take more of its beef and pork while the EU wanted more access
for dairy products. Neither demand has been resolved yet.
Fast says there are particularly promising opportunities for
Canadian firms in the giant EU procurement market, which they
say is worth C$2.4 trillion a year.
Critics such as Trew fear that opening up trade with the EU
could spell foreign domination of the Canadian provincial
procurement market, which has some restrictions.
($1=$0.98)