OTTAWA Oct 16 The European Union and Canada
will soon complete talks on a free trade deal, Canadian Prime
Minister Stephen Harper said on Wednesday, signalling an end to
negotiations that have dragged on for years longer than planned.
Canada initially said a deal would be struck by December
2011. It then pushed that back to December 2012 as the two sides
struggled to overcome disagreements over pharmaceuticals,
financial services, patents as well as beef and dairy exports.
Business leaders in Canada and the European Union have in
recent months openly pressured the two sides to seal an
agreement.
"We will soon complete negotiations on a Comprehensive
Economic and Trade Agreement with the European Union," Harper
said on Twitter. He did not give further details.
Ottawa and Brussels say a deal could generate around $28
billion in trade and new business a year.
Two sources close to the talks told Reuters they had been
told Canada and the European Union could announce they had
struck a deal in principle, allowing negotiators to tackle the
last few remaining problems in private.
Canada's 10 provinces and the European Union's 28 members
will also have to approve any agreement.
