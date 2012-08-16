OTTAWA Aug 16 Canada is confident European
leaders will be able to resolve the European sovereign debt
crisis, Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Thursday, while
stressing that much work still needs to be done.
"We have every confidence in our European friends, and we
believe they have the capacity and will to take up their own
challenges," Harper told reporters after a meeting in the
Canadian capital with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
"Europe has taken a number of very important steps, and we
know that there are additional things that need to be done...
Any advice that I have to give will be given privately," he
said.