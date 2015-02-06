OTTAWA Feb 6 The Canadian government said it
will study a Supreme Court decision on Friday that overturned a
ban on physician-assisted suicide and gave no indication on
whether it would oppose it.
"This is a sensitive issue for many Canadians, with deeply
held beliefs on both sides," Justice Minister Peter MacKay said
in a statement. "We will study the decision and ensure all
perspectives on this difficult issue are heard."
The verdict puts Canada in the company of a handful of
Western countries where the practice will be legal. The decision
takes effect in 12 months.
