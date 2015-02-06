(Adds Harper, details on coming elections)
By Randall Palmer
OTTAWA Feb 6 The Supreme Court of Canada
overturned a ban on physician-assisted suicide on Friday,
unanimously reversing a decision it made in 1993 and putting
Canada in the company of a handful of Western countries to make
it legal.
The top court said mentally competent, consenting adults who
have intolerable physical or psychological suffering from a
severe and incurable medical condition have the right to a
doctor's help to die. The illness does not have to be terminal.
The decision takes effect in 12 months.
"We do not agree that the existential formulation of the
right to life requires an absolute prohibition on assistance in
dying, or that individuals cannot 'waive' their right to life,"
the court said.
Friday's decision rejected the argument by Prime Minister
Stephen Harper's government that the ban should remain intact.
The case related to two women with debilitating illnesses who
have since died.
Gloria Taylor, an activist who had a neuro-degenerative
disease, joined the right to die lawsuit in 2011 and died of her
illness in 2012.
The family of a second woman, Kay Carter, who traveled to
Switzerland to end her life, was also a plaintiff. Assisted
suicide is legal in Switzerland, along with Belgium, Luxembourg
and the Netherlands and a handful of U.S. states.
LAST RULING IN 1993
Canada's Supreme Court ruled narrowly, 5-4, against assisted
suicide in 1993. It agreed last year to take another look.
The sole judge left on the court from the last time is
Beverley McLachlin, now chief justice, and she supported
assisted suicide then.
"This is one incredible day," said Grace Pastine, litigation
director of B.C. Civil Liberties Association, which initiated
the challenge.
"Physician-assisted dying is now recognized for what it is:
a medical service that brings an end, for some individuals, to
unbearable suffering."
Parliament can overturn the court's ruling, using a rarely
used constitutional clause, but that is an unlikely outcome.
The Canadian government said it would study the decision and
gave no indication whether it would oppose it.
The 9-0 ruling was the latest defeat for the government
before the Supreme Court, where the prime minister has sought to
appoint more conservative judges. Harper has appointed seven of
the nine judges since taking office in 2006.
Last year, the court blocked Harper's plans to introduce
elections to the Senate and term limits for senators. In 2013,
it struck down Canada's restrictions on adult prostitution as
unconstitutional, over the government's objections. Both
decisions were unanimous.
OCTOBER ELECTION ISSUE?
Canadian parliamentarians, heading into a federal election
in October, will have a year to implement a regulatory
framework. The government can also do nothing and simply allow
the court ruling to come into effect in 12 months' time.
Parliament has previously rejected several attempts to
legalize physician-assisted suicide through bills brought by its
members.
Religious groups and organizations representing disabled
people had opposed any relaxation of the ban, arguing that this
would make them vulnerable to being killed.
"This ruling has made it clear that people with disabilities
are being targeted and invited to end their lives," said Taylor
Hyatt, who has cerebral palsy and spoke from a wheelchair in the
Supreme Court foyer. "There's an assumption that your life is
unbearable and there's nothing good in it."
Others, such as quadriplegic Conservative Member of
Parliament Steven Fletcher, argued that they should have the
choice.
"There does need to be some criminal code provision, I
think, to prevent abuse. I don't want people, because they have
a bad hair day, to get their car mechanic to take them down,"
Fletcher said in the lobby of the court on Friday.
"We want to make sure that we move forward quickly, but
thoughtfully, and the Supreme Court has really given us a clear
path."
Fletcher said to avoid the matter becoming an election
issue, it should be dealt with in the current session of
Parliament which ends in June before politicians take to the
hustings.
It is too early to know if Canada will become a suicide
tourism destination, like Switzerland, said Right to Die Society
of Canada president Ruth von Fuchs. She said it was unclear
whether Canadian law would allow the practice for non-residents.
Allowance for those suffering unbearable psychological pain
is not unique, von Fuchs said. It was included in a bill passed
last summer by the Canadian province of Quebec, for example, and
Switzerland allows assisted suicide for people suffering
debilitating mental illness, though it is uncommon.
The case is Carter v. Canada (Attorney General), 2015 SCC 5.
(Additional reporting by Susan Taylor and Allison Martell in
Toronto; Editing by Amran Abocar and Howard Goller)